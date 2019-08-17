BOSTON (CBS) — A perfectly placed back-shoulder pass from Jarrett Stidham to Damoun Patterson lifted the Patriots over the Titans in preseason action in Nashville on Saturday night.
The touchdown — and successful point-after — gave the Patriots a 22-17 lead late in the fourth quarter, and the score held through the final whistle.
The Titans got out to an early 8-0 lead, with starting quarterback Marcus Mariota connecting with tight end Delanie Walker for an 11-yard touchdown play in the first half. That touchdown came immediately after Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson was penalized for pass interference on a third-down incompletion. Mariota then rushed into the end zone for a two-point conversion, flipping over the shoulder of Duron Harmon.
The Patriots responded with a 10-play, 74-yard drive, highlighted by a 20-yard run by rookie Damien Harris to put the Patriots on the 1-yard line. Brandon Bolden plunged in to the end zone, and Jakobi Meyers caught the two-point conversion to tie the game at 8-8.
The Titans scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive to take a 15-8 lead, with running back Jeremy McNichols flipping over the pylon for the score.
The Titans stretched that lead to 17-8 when tight end Lance Kendricks was penalized for holding in the end zone, resulting in an automatic safety.
The Patriots cut the lead to 17-15 with a long scoring drive coming out of halftime, and Stidham, the rookie quarterbac, led a 99-yard drive to take the lead with 4:12 left in the game. That drive ended with a back-shoulder throw to Patterson, a 23-yard connection.
The Patriots will next play Thursday night at home for preseason game No. 3, with the Carolina Panthers visiting Gillette Stadium.
