BOSTON (CBS) – The captain of the MBTA ferry that ran aground in Boston Harbor on Friday has been taken off the job pending a drug test.
The Boston Globe reported that the captain, whose name hasn’t been released — was removed from his boat yesterday.
The Lightning ferry that runs from Hull to Boston got stuck in shallow waters during low tide near Long Island Head, Massachusetts State Police said.
Boston EMS transported four patients and described their injuries as minor, though State Police said one was “potentially serious.”
There were 84 people on board when the incident occurred at about 7:45 a.m. during the morning commute.
On Friday, the MBTA said the ferry was headed toward Boston when it was “cut off” by a sports fishing boat, and the captain took action to avoid a collision.
The Coast Guard is investigating the accident.
