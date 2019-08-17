DEERFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Two Deerfield police officers who had pulled over a person suspected of drunk driving are recovering after being hit by a second alleged impaired driver.
Officers Timothy Boland and Nick Limoges suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries at about 2 a.m. Saturday and are being treated at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.
The officers were able to call for help after being hit.
State police arrested the driver who allegedly hit the officers. The driver’s name has not been released. The driver faces multiple charges, including operating while under the influence of drugs.
According to police, the original driver who had been pulled had a child in the car and faces multiple charges. That person’s name also has not been released.
Police say the two officers were on the side of the road when they and their cruiser, which had its emergency lights on, were hit by the second driver.
You must log in to post a comment.