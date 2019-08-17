  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) — Two people were arrested after a man was critically injured in a shooting in Boston Friday. Dashawn Price, 23, of Roxbury, and Jean Cassamajor, 18, of Dorchester, were stopped after they were spotted jumping over a fence and running away, police said.

The shooting occurred on Warren Street around 4 p.m., right in front of an MBTA full of people. Police said an injured man in his 20s was rushed to the hospital.

Police responded to Warren Street in Roxbury for a shooting Friday afternoon (WBZ-TV)

Price and Cassamajor were charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. They will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

