BOSTON (CBS) — Two people were arrested after a man was critically injured in a shooting in Boston Friday. Dashawn Price, 23, of Roxbury, and Jean Cassamajor, 18, of Dorchester, were stopped after they were spotted jumping over a fence and running away, police said.
The shooting occurred on Warren Street around 4 p.m., right in front of an MBTA full of people. Police said an injured man in his 20s was rushed to the hospital.
Price and Cassamajor were charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. They will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.
Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.
