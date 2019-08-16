QUINCY (CBS) — The Wollaston T stop reopened Friday morning after nearly two years and $36 million worth of renovations. Customers were able to use the station for the first time since Jan. 2018.
Improvements, which focused on making the station fully accessible, include three elevators, two escalators, two more stairways, and paths to/from the station. New bathrooms and energy-efficient lighting were also installed.
The station had been the only one on the Red Line that was non-accessible, said the MBTA. The project was part of a five-year, $8 billion capital spending program.
The MBTA hopes the renovations will increase safety, flood relief, and parking as well.
During construction, free shuttle buses replaced train service. Those shuttles will continue to run for one more week.
