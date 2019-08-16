BOSTON (CBS) – Look up Monday morning, and you just might see the Royal Air Force.
The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, The Red Arrows, headed to Canada and the U.S. on Aug. 5. They plan to visit more than 25 North American cities over 11 weeks. This is the first time the Red Arrows have been to North America since 2008. The Red Arrows flew 2,658 nautical miles across the Atlantic Ocean and began the tour in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
They plan to fly over Boston Harbor and the waterfront in the late morning of Monday, Aug. 19.
In Boston, the Red Arrows will promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education. The Red Arrows is to showcase British technology and support the interests of the United Kingdom.
The British Consulate-General in Boston is offering prizes for the best photo of the flyover. The photo must be shared with the hashtag #RedArrowsTour. The Arrows will choose the winner.
