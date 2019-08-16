Comments
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (CBS) – Police are looking for a driver who they say hit a woman and left her lying in the road in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, early Friday morning.
Police said the woman was hit on Woodbury Avenue and is in serious condition. She was transported to Portsmouth Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.
Police did not release the victim’s identity.
Police are still investigating the accident and are asking anyone who has information to call Detective Peter Sheldon at 603-610-7609.
