



BOSTON (CBS) — An MBTA ferry ran aground amid heavy fog in Boston Harbor Friday morning, injuring four people. The Lightning ferry that runs from Hull to Boston got stuck in shallow waters near Long Island Head, Massachusetts State Police said.

Boston EMS transported four patients and described their injuries as minor, though State Police said one was “potentially serious.”

There were 84 people on board at the time. The Coast Guard responded along with Massport, Massachusetts State Police, Massachusetts Environmental Police, Boston police and the Boston Fire Department.

The MBTA said the ferry was headed toward Boston when it was “cut off” by a sports fishing boat. The Lightning’s captain took action to avoid a collision, according to the T.

The ferry used the current to free itself from the bottom but it did sustain damage, according to State Police.

Those on board put on life jackets after the collision that they described as feeling like “a bad car accident.”

Passengers say it felt like a bad car accident when their 7:30 am commuter boat from Hull to Boston went aground off Long Island. Coast Guard confirms 4 passengers injured.#wbz pic.twitter.com/HUQSeGDMGQ — Beth Germano (@BethWBZ) August 16, 2019

Passenger John Silva tweeted photos of a Coast Guard boat responding to the scene. Video he took from the ferry shows the foggy conditions and low visibility.

Passengers will be transferred to another boat.

The Coast Guard tweeted that as of 9:30 a.m., the Lightning was headed to Black Falcon cruise terminal.