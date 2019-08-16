



DENNIS (CBS) — It Happens Here in Dennis. A Cape Cod community made up of five villages. It was once known as “Little Taunton” for the Italian immigrants from Taunton who relocated here. And actress Bette Davis worked as an usher at the Cape Cod Playhouse, the oldest summer theater in the country.

At Cape Abilities Farm, Phil Weber has become a tomato expert.

The 25-year-old has been working here for three years, and he loves it. Why?

“Because I like working with the customers,” Weber said.

The farm is a popular spot in Dennis, and it is famous for those tomatoes; it sells more than 30,000 pounds a year.

But the mission here isn’t the tomatoes, it is the diverse community.

James Barnes is the director of Social Enterprise for Cape Abilities, and he said, “We want people to say ‘Wow!’ when they walk in here and also smash the stigma. We want people with disabilities associated with premium products and services.”

Cape Abilities is an organization on Cape Cod that supports people with disabilities. It has been doing it for 50 years now.

Here at the farm location, the organization employs 60 people with developmental disabilities. It provides training and employment, but also awareness.

President and CEO Jonathan Sproul loves watching the mission happen. “This is when you see the mission in action. I get goosebumps. Individuals working side by side with their peers – it is our mission in action,” he said.

And it’s a model with a social conscience that’s not only working but thriving.

“We can show other businesses – look what you can do. You can create diverse teams with people with disabilities in diverse work environments!” Barnes said.