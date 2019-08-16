PINE BLUFF, Ark. (CBS) – Tyson Foods is recalling more than 39,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken patties because they could be contaminated. A USDA announcement released Thursday said the Weaver brand products could contain “extraneous materials.”
The recalled frozen, fully cooked patties were produced on Jan. 31, 2019 and shipped to stores nationwide. They come in a 26-ounce resealable plastic bag with a best if used by date of “Jan312020” and have establishment number P-13456 printed on the back of the bag. Lot codes 0319PBF0617, 0319PBF0618, 0319PBF0619, 0319PBF0620, 0319PBF0621, 0319PBF0622, 0319PBF0623, or 0319PBF0600 are all affected by the recall.
Consumer complaints prompted the recall. Anyone who thinks they have been injured should contact their doctor.
Consumers should check their freezer to make sure they didn’t buy the recalled patties, and are encouraged to throw them out or return them.
Already this year, Tyson has recalled chicken strips that may be contaminated with metal and chicken fritters shipped to schools that could contain hard plastic.
