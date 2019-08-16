



SALEM, N.H. (CBS) – He’s a Celtics rookie helping some special kids have a great amusement park day. And at 7′, 7″, Tacko Fall is the tallest guy they’ll ever meet. So, you should have seen him fold himself into the Canobie Lake Park rides in Salem, New Hampshire. The important thing is, he did it for the kids, and they loved it.

Joining Celtics center Tacko Fall was forward Grant Williams and guard Carsen Edwards, all rookies. The day was organized by the Celtics Shamrock Foundation to give some special kids a special day.

The group of about 50 children are either in foster care or have been adopted out of foster care.

“Sadly, for many of them, the adults in their lives have let them down. So to be able to come here and leave all that behind them and just be a kid is really what summer’s made for,” says Mary McGeown the Executive Director of the Mass Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.

“I always like to do this kind of stuff, just being around kids. I love kids myself. I always want to be involved in my community,” said Fall.

When we asked him which ride he was looking forward to, Fall answered, “Whatever ride I can fit on.”

Not the easiest of tasks for a guy who stands 7′, 7″. But all of the Celtics and kids conquered the flume, splashed down hard at the Boston Tea Party and dried off during the spin cycle of the teacups.

“It’s great to have this opportunity to not only enjoy some time with these kids but to hopefully give them a long-lasting memory that will be positive,” said Celtics rookie Grant Williams.

“They can forget everything else and just have fun here, just enjoy their summer,” added Carsen Edwards.

“These kids don’t always get to do special things like this, so it means a lot to us that the Celtics are willing to come out and share this time with us,” said Deborah Sweet, a parent of one of the young people who enjoyed the day.