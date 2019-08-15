WORCESTER (Hoodline) – Pancakes, bacon and eggs, or a good old tuna melt. Are you craving some classic diner food? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top diners in Worcester, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.
1. Blanchard’s 101 Diner
Topping the list is Blanchard’s 101 Diner. Located at 322 Cambridge St., the diner and New American spot is the highest-rated diner in Worcester, boasting four stars out of 72 reviews on Yelp.
2. Lou Roc’s Diner
Next up is Lou Roc’s Diner, situated at 1074 W. Boylston St. With 4.5 stars out of 242 reviews on Yelp, the diner, traditional American and breakfast and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Miss Worcester Diner
Miss Worcester Diner, located at 300 Southbridge St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the diner, breakfast and brunch spot 4.5 stars out of 214 reviews.
4. City Line Diner
City Line Diner, a diner, breakfast and brunch spot that offers sandwiches and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 42 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1420 Main St. to see for yourself.
5. Gold Star Restaurant
Finally, there Gold Star Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 104 reviews on Yelp. You can find the diner and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches and more, at 68 W. Boylston St.
