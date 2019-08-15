BOSTON (CBS) – Summer seems to slowly be slipping away, but there are still a lot of fun things to do.
This week, take time to enjoy the fairs and festivals before the kids head back to school.
Go Green
Go green this weekend at the 12th annual Boston GreenFest and Tech Expo, which kicks off on the Rose Kennedy Greenway on Friday. This three-day festival will include lots of entertainment, food and fun activities for kids and adults. Learn what it means to eat and grow local, green our city and build healthy communities.
On The Waterfront
If you are looking for a seaside event this weekend, head to the 39th annual Gloucester Waterfront Festival. Enjoy the pancake breakfast, lobster bake, antique cars and explore more than 200 booths of arts, crafts and food with music at Stage Fort Park. This event is free and goes on rain or shine.
Old-Fashioned Fun
The 152nd Marshfield Fair returns this weekend. The gates open Friday with daily entertainment from dog and horse shows to truck-pulling and demolition derbies. Come see giant pumpkins weigh-off and enjoy arts and crafts, food, music and amusement rides and games.
