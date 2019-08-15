By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston
BOSTON (CBS) — Rookie Chase Winovich and definitely-not-rookie quarterback Tom Brady are both Michigan men. That means they’re both well-educated fellows.
That being said, there’s a time and a place for all of that fancy book-learnin’. And the NFL preseason is apparently not one of those times.
That’s at least the conclusion to be drawn from Brady’s response to Winovich’s latest Instagram post, which featured some inspirational words from William Shakespeare:
Lowliness is young ambition’s ladder,
Whereto the climber-upward turns his face;
But when he once attains the upmost round
He then unto the ladder turns his back,
Looks in the clouds, scorning the base degrees
By which he did ascend.
Julius Caesar, Act ii. Sc. 1 Shakespeare
That’s some moving stuff.
Brady, though, wasn’t impressed, imploring the rookie that it was time to study his playbook.
Winovich, a third-round pick, recorded 1.5 sacks in the Patriots’ preseason opener last week in Detroit. After that game, a happy Winovich stepped to the podium and declared, “I’m a rookie. I’ve got a lot to improve on.”
Sure seems like that is a message that’s being driven home by veterans like Brady on a regular basis.
