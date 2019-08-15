CONCORD (CBS) – It is a big week for 16 year old Nastasya Semenobski.

“I’m just going to play my best and see what I can do,” Semenobski said.

The soon-to-be Brookline High School senior is about to play on the big stage at the Thoreau Open. The International Women’s Pro tennis tournament kicks off this week.

“I’m so psyched to be here. This is my first pro event and I’m so lucky to have gotten this wild card and never been more excited in my life,” Semenobski said.

And she’s not the only one excited.

The tournament is the first time in more than 14 years a pro women’s tournament has been played in Massachusetts or anywhere in New England.

“It’s awesome for the tennis community,” Brittany Collens said.

Collens is from Manchester. The recent UMass Amherst graduate is trying to make it on the pro tour.

“I’m really excited an amazing opportunity and this is the highest I’ve ever played at so I’m lucky to be on court and take as it goes and take a win,” Collens said.

Thoreau Club’s Tennis director knows these pro players do more than just entertain; they can also inspire young players and grow the game.

“We have opportunity for the kids. especially for the kids an amazing week side by side by top players,” Massimo Policastro said.

This high profile tournament is a big deal for this small New England club trying to bring the game to a whole new generation.

Faith Pulis is the president of the Thoreau Club.

“I’m so proud of the staff and able to pull this off,” Pulis said.

Tickets are free Thursday, but you need to purchase tickets for the semis and finals Friday and Saturday.