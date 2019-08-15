BOSTON (CBS) – A severely emaciated dog is recovering at MSPCA-Angell after what veterinarians are calling a sickening case of animal cruelty. MSPCA law enforcement are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to a conviction for the dog’s owner.

Two people found the pit bull mix that has been named “Glitch” in Canton last month near the Massasoit Community College campus, and he weighed only 15 pounds when he arrived at the Angell Animal Medical Center. That’s 35 pounds less than a dog his age should weigh. He was also hypothermic in spite of the summer heat.

“This is one of the worst cases of neglect I have ever seen,” said veterinarian Maria Brandifino in a statement. “When he arrived my first thought was: how could he have even survived this?”

It’s believed that the dog, who was completely hunched over, has spent most of his life in a tiny cage. The MSPCA described him as a “starving bag of bones.”

Veterinarians are carefully refeeding the hungry dog and don’t want him to gain too much weight too soon. They believe he will make a full recovery and be available for adoption in the coming weeks.

“The bottom line is that someone nearly starved this dog to death,” Brandifino said.

GlitcGlitch is mostly black with dark brown eyes and white patches on his paws and muzzle. He was not wearing ID tags and has no microchip. Anyone with information is asked to call 800-628-5808.