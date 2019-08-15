



WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) – Rep. Ayanna Pressley is defending two members of the “squad” whom Israel said Thursday would be banned from entering the country. She criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for siding with President Donald Trump and deciding that Democratic Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib will not be allowed in.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri issued a statement saying that after consultations with Netanyahu and other senior Israeli officials, Tlaib and Omar won’t be admitted because of “their boycott activities against Israel.”

Earlier in the day Trump tweeted that “it would show great weakness” if Israel allowed them to visit. “They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds.” He went on to call the two congresswomen “a disgrace.”

Pressley is part of the “The Squad” that includes Tlaib, Omar and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

When you attack one of us, you attack all of us. This is about the preservation of our democracy. My full statement on Netanyahu's hateful ban. https://t.co/OeaLFqliD2 — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) August 15, 2019

“When you attack one of us, you attack all of us,” she said in a statement. “Netanyahu is stoking division and punishing dissent just like the occupant of the White House.”

Pressley went on to say that Omar and Tlaib “have been subject to some of the most vile and vicious attacks simply for being who they are.”

“We should reevaluate our relationships with any country who seeks to ban Americans and threatens the safety of anyone, including government officials,” Pressley said.

Before Israel made its decision official, Massachusetts senator and presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren tweeted that it would be a “shameful, unprecedented move” to bar Tlaib and Omar from visiting.

Israel doesn't advance its case as a tolerant democracy or unwavering US ally by barring elected members of Congress from visiting because of their political views. This would be a shameful, unprecedented move. I urge Israel’s government to allow @IlhanMN and @RashidaTlaib entry. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 15, 2019

The two newly-elected Muslim members of Congress are outspoken critics of Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians. Tlaib’s family immigrated to the United States from the West Bank. Deri said Israel would consider any request from Tlaib to visit relatives on humanitarian grounds.

Israel has sought to combat the BDS movement, which advocates boycotts, divestment and sanctions against Israeli businesses, universities and cultural institutions. The country passed a law permitting a ban on entry to any activist who “knowingly issues a call for boycotting Israel.”

Last month, Israeli ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer had said Israel would not deny entry to any member of Congress.

The interior minister’s statement said “the state of Israel respects the American Congress, in the framework of the close alliance between the two countries, but it’s unacceptable to allow the entrance to the country of those who wish to harm the state of Israel, especially during their visit.”

Supporters of the boycott movement say it is a non-violent way to protest Israeli policies and call for Palestinian rights. Critics say the movement aims to delegitimize Israel and ultimately erase it from the map, replacing it with a binational state.

Israel often hosts delegations of U.S. representatives and senators, who usually meet with senior Israeli officials as well as Palestinian officials in the occupied West Bank.

MIFTAH, the Palestinian organization that was set to host Tlaib and Omar in the West Bank, issued a statement saying that Israel’s decision was “an affront to the American people and their representatives” and “an assault on the Palestinian people’s right to reach out to decision-makers and other actors from around the world.”

It was not immediately clear if the two congresswomen had planned on meeting with Israeli officials during their visit. Their spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

