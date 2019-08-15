EVERETT (CBS) – Encore Boston Harbor made more than $48.5 million from gaming its first full month of operation, according to July numbers released Thursday by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. That brings the Everett casino’s total gross slot and table revenue to over $65.3 million since its June 23 opening.
Encore opened to fireworks and long lines earlier this summer. The first day was well-received by visitors, with one calling it “better than Vegas.” But there have been some negative headlines, including a lawsuit alleging that the $2.6 billion casino was cheating gamblers out of their winnings and two arrests following a series of fights at Encore last weekend.
MGC reports that @PlainridgePark, @MGMSpringfield and @EncoreResortBH generated approx. $81M in GGR in July 2019.
To date, the Commonwealth has collected approx. $410M in total taxes and assessments from PPC, MGM and Encore since the respective openings of each gaming facility. pic.twitter.com/kfSzkxSCwa
— MA Gaming Commission (@MassGamingComm) August 15, 2019
The casino projected it would make $800 million in the first year, but experts told the Associated Press that $600 million is more likely.
Encore’s gaming revenue is taxed at 25%, and Massachusetts has collected more than $16.3 million so far.
The state’s other resort casino, MGM Springfield, reported nearly $20.4 million in July. Twin River Casino in Rhode Island said this week it could be forced to lay off table game workers because the impact of the competition from Encore was greater than expected.
