FALMOUTH (CBS) – Spohr Gardens in Falmouth is a secluded oasis, tucked in beside Oyster Pond. It’s also a butterfly breeding area.
But Wednesday night, Spohr Gardens was part of a mosquito-spraying operation.
“We’ve had three different samples from three different species come up positive in the town of Falmouth,” said Gabi Sakolsky, of the Cape Cod Mosquito Control Project.
Eastern equine encephalitis is an illness that is carried by several species of mosquitos. And if just one of those mosquitos bites a person, the results can be catastrophic.
“It’s got a very high mortality rate,” said Falmouth’s Health Agent Scott McGann. “And those who do survive have lifelong effects from it.”
The number of pools testing positive for EEE-carrying mosquitos in Falmouth is unprecedented.
“I’ve worked for Cape Cod Mosquito Control for 26 years and never even considered truck spraying until this year,” said Gabi Sakolsky.
