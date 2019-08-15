Vets Shocked By Condition Of Dog Found Severely EmaciatedA severely emaciated dog is recovering at MSPCA-Angell after what veterinarians are calling a sickening case of animal cruelty. Two people found the pit bull mix that has been named “Glitch” in Canton last month near the Massasoit Community College campus, and he weighed only 15 pounds when he arrived at the Angell Animal Medical Center. That’s 35 pounds less than a dog his age should weigh. He was also hypothermic in spite of the summer heat. Katie Johnston reports

