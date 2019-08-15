Comments
CHELSEA (CBS) – A raging car fire shut down the Tobin Bridge in both directions Thursday night.
The fire was reported at about 9:00 p.m.
Video shared by Mass. State Police on Twitter showed flames and thick smoke engulfing the car.
#MAtraffic ALL lanes on the Tobin Bridge in #Chelsea are closed due to a vehicle fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/c2Rjl0iRBy
— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 16, 2019
All lanes were reopened about an hour later.
No injuries have been reported.
You must log in to post a comment.