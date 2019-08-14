



BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ first joint practice session began with rookie N’Keal Harry trotting off with veteran receivers Julian Edemlan and Demaryius Thomas, so that the trio could get in work away from the action as each player recovers from varying injuries.

The day didn’t get much better for the health of the Patriots receiving corps.

Phillip Dorsett, in his third season in New England, made an impressive diving catch at one point in the practice. That excitement was short-lived, though, as he shortly thereafter drew attention from the medical staff.

Dorsett appeared to have been bothered by his left thumb.

Elsewhere on the depth chart, Maurice Harris apparently suffered an injury, too. It wasn’t clear what bothered him, but the first-year Patriot was seen without his cleats while taking a knee on the sideline.

With so many receivers out of the mix, players like Dontrelle Inman, Gunner Olszewski and Damoun Patterson take some snaps with the first-team offense.

The Patriots continue their preseason on Saturday night in Nashville, and WBZ-TV has you covered from start to finish. Tune in Saturday at 7 p.m. to watch the Patriots take on the Titans, and stay tuned after the game for Patriots Fifth Quarter, with live reaction and press conferences from Bill Belichick and the Patriots.