Sale Reaches 2,000 Strikeouts, Red Sox Edge Indians 7-6 In 10The Red Sox edged the Indians 7-6 on Tuesday night after blowing a late lead and potential win for ace Chris Sale.

Michael Bennett Appreciating Time With Tom Brady: 'An Opportunity To Just Talk Life'Now that they're teammates, Bennett has been seen having some lengthy chats with Brady. On Tuesday after the final training camp practice at Gillette Stadium, Bennett shared what he and Brady discuss in such moments.

Report: Patriots Waive QB/WR Danny EtlingOnce the Patriots drafted Jarrett Stidham in April, the clock was ticking on Danny Etling's Patriots career. That clock finally reached zero on Tuesday, as the Patriots waived Etling from the roster.

Tom Brady Takes Minor Dig At NFL For Rule On HelmetsThat question must have gotten some gears turning in Brady's head, because a day later, the quarterback posted the following to his Facebook and Instagram pages: "I think they just didn’t like the way the old helmet was working up in New England."

Report: Patriots TE Matt LaCosse Dealing With Sprained AnkleThat news certainly could have been worse, given that the injury appeared to have possibly been serious when it took place in Detroit.