BOSTON (CBS) – The Orange Line will have a new look starting Wednesday. Six new train cars will be put into service.
The new trains are sleek and modern looking with more spacious interiors, wider doors, more handrails along with LED lighting and LCD displays.
They also have new safety features, including audio and visual warnings when the doors are opening or closing.
According to a report from the MBTA, the six new trains have been in testing for more than a year. They’ve accumulated more than 3,800 miles and passed 75 different tests.
To put this in perspective, a spokesperson for the MBTA tweeted that the last time a new orange line train was put into service Pope John Paul II was visiting Boston, the Iran hostage crisis was unfolding and Rosie Ruiz infamously cheated to win the Boston Marathon.
All of those events happened about four decades ago.
This is just the beginning. In all, 152 new Orange Line cars will roll out, increasing capacity on the line by 30,000 seats every day.
Gov. Charlie Baker will join transportation officials to introduce the new cars later Wednesday morning.
