WOODSTOCK, Vt. (CBS/AP) — A Vermont horse organization says a Massachusetts woman died after she was injured in a fall from her horse while warming up for a jumping competition in the town of Woodstock. In a news release posted on the U.S. Eventing website, the Green Mountain Horse Association says 32-year-old Jennifer “Jeffie” Chapin of Wenham, Massachusetts, died Sunday from a “rotational fall” while competing at the Festival of Eventing.
After the fall, Chapin was taken to the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, where she was pronounced dead.
Her horse is a 12-year-old Thoroughbred gelding and was not injured.
The Salem, Massachusetts, school district said that Chapin was a fourth-grade math teacher at Bentley Charter School.
“Jeffie’s colleagues described her as a dedicated teacher who went above and beyond to inspire her students,” interim Superintendent Kathleen Smith said in a statement. “During her time with the district, Ms. Chapin had a positive, lasting impact on her colleagues and students that will not be forgotten.”
Grief counseling is available from the school for students, staff and families.
