BERLIN (CBS) – It appears a driver didn’t follow a warning from Berlin Police about distractions behind the wheel.

Hours after police released a dashboard camera video showing a crash caused by driver who was texting, a similar crash happened in the exact same location.

“Same pole, different accident from distracted driving,” Berlin Police posted Tuesday night following a crash on Central Street near Sawyer Hill Road and Brewer Road.

One person was injured in a Berlin crash. (Image Credit: Berlin Police)

The area was closed following the crash but has since reopened.

One person was removed from the car and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. National Grid responded to replace the pole overnight.

On Tuesday, Berlin Police Chief Tom Galvin discussed the dashboard camera video from a July 23 crash that initially prompted police to warn drivers.

“I think when you look at the video, the driver is extremely lucky. This easily could have been a fatality,” said Galvin. “When we drive a vehicle nowadays, there’s so much that’s distracting, there’s so much that’s going on. Then to add texting and manipulating a phone into that as well, it just creates a danger for everybody.”

