BERLIN (CBS) – It appears a driver didn’t follow a warning from Berlin Police about distractions behind the wheel.
Hours after police released a dashboard camera video showing a crash caused by driver who was texting, a similar crash happened in the exact same location.
“Same pole, different accident from distracted driving,” Berlin Police posted Tuesday night following a crash on Central Street near Sawyer Hill Road and Brewer Road.
The area was closed following the crash but has since reopened.
One person was removed from the car and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. National Grid responded to replace the pole overnight.
On Tuesday, Berlin Police Chief Tom Galvin discussed the dashboard camera video from a July 23 crash that initially prompted police to warn drivers.
“I think when you look at the video, the driver is extremely lucky. This easily could have been a fatality,” said Galvin. “When we drive a vehicle nowadays, there’s so much that’s distracting, there’s so much that’s going on. Then to add texting and manipulating a phone into that as well, it just creates a danger for everybody.”
