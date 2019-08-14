Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Transit Police arrested a Dorchester man after he allegedly sprayed bear repellent on a Red Line train.
It happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday near Andrew Square. Three people complained of respiratory and eye irritation. They were treated by Boston EMS.
When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Gregory Gomes laying down on the platform. When police walked up to him, he allegedly said “I accidentally blew it up” and showed them a bear repellent spray in his backpack.
Witnesses said Gomes removed the large can of bear repellent and sprayed it for a “few seconds,” Transit Police said.
After a brief struggle, Gomes was arrested. He was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest.
