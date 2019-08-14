  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Andrew Square, Boston News, MBTA, Red Line

BOSTON (CBS) – Transit Police arrested a Dorchester man after he allegedly sprayed bear repellent on a Red Line train.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday near Andrew Square. Three people complained of respiratory and eye irritation. They were treated by Boston EMS.

When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Gregory Gomes laying down on the platform. When police walked up to him, he allegedly said “I accidentally blew it up” and showed them a bear repellent spray in his backpack.

Gregory Gomes. (Image Credit: Transit Police)

Witnesses said Gomes removed the large can of bear repellent and sprayed it for a “few seconds,” Transit Police said.

After a brief struggle, Gomes was arrested. He was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest.

