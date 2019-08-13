Comments
WAREHAM (CBS) – A Wendy’s manager is under fire for disparaging remarks about the Town of Wareham.
According to the Boston Globe, the chain’s district manager sent an email to a customer after he complained about bad service.
The email read in part: “Not an excuse, but the Town of Wareham has little to no talent pool to hire from. We are constantly interviewing and hiring any and all qualified candidates. Unfortunately those candidates are hard to come by as most of them are recovering addicts and we cannot hire them.”
In a statement to the Globe, Wendy’s said the manager’s comments do not reflect the company’s hiring practices or values and it will handle the situation appropriately.
