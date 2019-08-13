



BOSTON (CBS) – After attempts by the state to keep him locked up, convicted child rapist Wayne Chapman is out of prison. His lawyer says he is not wandering the streets and is following the law.

“Wayne Chapman is not a danger, I’ve said this many times,” said Attorney Eric Tennen.

It’s been four days since Chapman, a serial child rapist, was released from prison.

“When he was released, he had no property, no medication, no identification, not a cent to his name. He did have a few cents, the Department of Corrections gave him a check for nine cents,” said Tennen from his Congress Street office Tuesday.

The 71-year-old, now registered as a level three sex offender who suffers from Parkinson’s disease, is being treated at unnamed medical facility in Boston.

“When people say he’s wandering the streets of Boston or there are these gangs of sex offenders those are lies. Those narratives create false panic,” Tennen said. “He’s listed as homeless because if you have to register in Massachusetts and you don’t have a permanent address you are listed as homeless.”

Chapman was released last week after he was found not guilty of exposing himself to prison staff. He served 30 years for convictions involving child rape and molestation.

Deemed too dangerous for release, Chapman had been held in civil commitment since completing his sentence in 2004.

In a Tuesday press conference, his lawyer says he wanted to stop the spread of misinformation.

“Governor Baker talks about how this was wrong and the system needs to change because it’s broken, that creates a panic. That creates a sense that this shouldn’t have happened, this is exactly how the system was designed to work,” Tennen said.

Public safety officials tell WBZ Chapman is in compliance with registry standards. And that as a homeless sex offender, he’ll have to verify his information with local police every 30 days.

Tennen says Chapman will remain in a medical facility until he can find a permanent option that offers assisted living.