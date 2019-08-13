TAUNTON (CBS) – Several people were rescued from a massive fire on Harrison Street in Taunton Tuesday night.
Firefighters responded to the multi-family home at about 8:20 pm and used a ladder to rescue a man from a second-floor balcony as the fire burned close by. The man was conscious and alert and did not require medical assistance.
“Police officers happened to be in the area, they were here within seconds and saw people evacuating the homes jumping out of the second floor windows onto the porch,” said Lt. Eric Nichols of Taunton Police.
The fire quickly spread through the six apartments in the building. All residents are believed to have made it out safely.
At about 10:30 pm, the roof collapsed into the building as firefighters were battling the fire.
One firefighter was treated at the scene for heat-related issues.
About 35 firefighters, eight engines and two ladder trucks from four different towns responded to the fire.
The scene is expected to remain active for several hours. Harrison Street and Route 44 will be closed while the fire is investigated.
