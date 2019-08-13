Comments
SPENCER (CBS) – A National Grid worker hit by a car last month in Spencer has died from his injuries.
Paul Germano was hit on July 31 while working in the area of Route 9 and Greenville Street.
“Paul Germano worked for National Grid for more than 13 years, supporting damage prevention within our Massachusetts gas team,” a National Grid spokeswoman said. “His loss is being felt both by those who were fortunate enough to work with him, and by the entire National Grid community. Our thoughts are with Paul’s family and friends at this heartbreaking time.”
Spencer Police said 60-year-old Madeline Polselli struck Germano while he was marking underground utility lines in the area.
Police have not said if any charges have been filed.
