BOSTON (CBS) — The judge charged with helping an immigrant escape a federal agent waiting to arrest him at a courthouse will have her salary reinstated, the Massachusetts Supreme Court ruled. Newton District Court Judge Shelley Joseph was suspended on April 25 after she was indicted on federal charges of obstruction of justice.
“Our order suspending Judge Joseph without pay should be vacated and that instead she should be suspended with pay, and receive all salary and other benefits that would have been due to her if this order had been made on April 25, 2019,” said Tuesday’s court hearing.
Joseph’s attorney had argued stripping Joseph of her pay as soon as she was charged goes against the presumption of innocence.
Her suspension remains in place.
- Related: Maura Healey Slams ‘Radical’ Prosecution Of Newton Judge Who Allegedly Helped Defendant Escape ICE
Prosecutors alleged Joseph and court officer Wesley MacGregor helped a defendant leave through a back door to avoid being detained by an ICE officer.
A Final Status Conference was scheduled for Sept. 10.
You must log in to post a comment.