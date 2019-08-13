Tom Brady Takes Minor Dig At NFL For Rule On HelmetsThat question must have gotten some gears turning in Brady's head, because a day later, the quarterback posted the following to his Facebook and Instagram pages: "I think they just didn’t like the way the old helmet was working up in New England."

Report: Patriots TE Matt LaCosse Dealing With Sprained AnkleThat news certainly could have been worse, given that the injury appeared to have possibly been serious when it took place in Detroit.

Red Sox' Ninth-Inning Rally: 'Joyful For A Quick Five Minutes'Monday night in Cleveland looked like it might be one of those rare bright spots -- for a brief moment anyway.

Indians Top Red Sox 6-5 On Santana Walk-Off, 1st In AL CentralCarlos Santana homered leading off the ninth inning to send the Cleveland Indians to a 6-5 win over the fast-fading Boston Red Sox on Monday night and back into first-place in the AL Central.

Baseball Report: Twins, Indians Fight For American League CentralThe Twins and Indians are now tied for the AL Central lead, as the the Indians' unlikely comeback continues.