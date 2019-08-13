  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) — Once the Patriots drafted Jarrett Stidham in April, the clock was ticking on Danny Etling’s Patriots career.

That clock finally reached zero on Tuesday, as the Patriots waived Etling from the roster.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Patriots drafted Etling in the seventh round of the 2018 draft out of LSU, where he had completed 59.7 percent of his passes while throwing 27 touchdowns and just seven interceptions over two seasons.

Etling was waived at the end of the preseason last year, but remained with the team on the practice squad throughout the season.

This summer, Etling transitioned into some roles outside of quarterbacks, notably working the wide receivers and running some routes in practice.

The Patriots drafted Stidham out of Auburn this year in the fourth round. He completed 14 of 24 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown in his preseason debut last week in Detroit.

