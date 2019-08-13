BOSTON (CBS) — Filling the shoes of Rob Gronkowski will be difficult for this year’s tight ends group in New England. The task is even taller, considering Benjamin Watson will be suspended for the first four games of the season.
The challenge grew even greater last week, when Matt LaCosse suffered an injury during the Patriots’ preseason debut. The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride reported that the injury is a sprained ankle. The injury will prevent LaCosse from playing this week in Tennessee.
That news certainly could have been worse, given that the injury appeared to have possibly been serious when it took place in Detroit.
#Patriots tight end Matt LaCosse has been diagnosed with a sprained ankle and, per league source, will not play against the Titans on Saturday.
— Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) August 13, 2019
Still, the injury will set back the progress of LaCosse this summer, and it likely led to the Patriots’ acquisition of Eric Saubert this week.
LaCosse caught two passes for 37 yards before leaving the game last week. Last year, he caught 24 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown.
