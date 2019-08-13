SPRINGFIELD (CBS) – The first resort casino in Massachusetts is throwing a birthday party for itself on the heels of one of its weakest months. MGM Springfield shared plans Tuesday for its “Onederful Anniversary Celebration” that is set for Saturday, Aug. 24 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and open to the public.
The family-friendly event on the outdoor Plaza will feature the New England Patriots cheerleaders, as well as “live music, balloons, food trucks and cupcakes.” Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, MGM Springfield President Michael Mathis and a “special celebrity guest” will sing “Happy Birthday” and blow out the candles on a five-tier birthday cake.
Restaurants inside MGM Springfield will be offering special dining options that include Beylon oysters at Cal Mare, a Wagyu beef flight at The Chandler Steakhouse and a Royal Burger at TAP Sports Bar that is topped with truffle aioli, lobster, foie gras and cheddar cheese.
Aerosmith is set to play at the MassMutual Center later in the evening, and there will also be outdoor performances on the Plaza from music acts Livio Gravini, Reverend Dan & The Dirty Catechism and Tom Dobson.
Records from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission show MGM Springfield has made more than $232 million in slot and table gross gaming revenue and paid over $58 million in state taxes. But June was the casino’s second-weakest full month. MGM Springfield brought in just under $20 million as the state’s second resort casino opened in Everett.
