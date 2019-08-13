Comments
MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire police are investigating a stabbing that was apparently the result of an ongoing dispute between two neighbors over a barking dog.
Officers were called to the area of Wilson and Hanover Street shortly before 8 p.m. Monday.
When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from non-life threatening injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
A preliminary investigation determined the two people involved knew each other and the stabbing had been the result of an ongoing dispute over a barking dog.
Police say they have identified the suspect. It is unclear if any arrests have been made.
