  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Manchester NH News

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire police are investigating a stabbing that was apparently the result of an ongoing dispute between two neighbors over a barking dog.

Officers were called to the area of Wilson and Hanover Street shortly before 8 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from non-life threatening injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation determined the two people involved knew each other and the stabbing had been the result of an ongoing dispute over a barking dog.

Police say they have identified the suspect. It is unclear if any arrests have been made.

Comments