



CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — The man who was considered “heavily armed and dangerous” for weeks after a shooting in Concord, N.H. has been arrested. Police found Michael Ames, 35, Monday night in a home on Thorndike Street.

He was taken into custody after a brief struggle that injured a Deputy US Marshal.

Ames had been wanted since “drug-related” shooting on Aug. 1. Police said a woman was shot at and assaulted at a homeless shelter. The gunshot missed her, but she did have injuries from the assault.

Then Ames was able to evade police when they tried to arrest him at a Holiday Inn last Thursday.

He has been charged with attempt to commit second-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, attempt to commit armed robbery, unarmed robbery, reckless conduct, convicted felons, and second-degree assault in connection with the Aug. 1 incident. Charges stemming from his arrest include resisting arrest and convicted felons.

Police also said Ames was carrying a loaded pistol when he was arrested.

The Deputy US Marshal involved was treated for an arm injury but has been released from the hospital.

Police arrested two people in the home where Ames was found as well. Christopher Becker, 32, was charged with possession of controlled drugs and failure to appear for warrant charges in Merrimack County Superior Court. Karen Tefft, 32, was arrested for failing to appear on felony theft charges in Merrimack County Superior Court. They are both being held without bail until a date for their arraignments is scheduled.

Ames is supposed to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.