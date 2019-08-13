Comments
BERLIN (CBS) – Police in Berlin released video showing a July crash, saying the crash serves as a reminder of how dangerous distracted driving can be.
The crash happened on July 23. Video shows the driver slamming into a utility pole.
Berlin Police said the driver was issued a citation for texting while driving.
“Please use this as a self reminder, or to show your family & friends,” Berlin Police posted. “The text, email, Facebook, Snapchat Message can wait – it is not worth your life or the life of another person.”
