Filed Under:Berlin News, Berlin Police, Distracted Driving


BERLIN (CBS) – Police in Berlin released video showing a July crash, saying the crash serves as a reminder of how dangerous distracted driving can be.

The crash happened on July 23. Video shows the driver slamming into a utility pole.

 

Berlin Police said the driver was issued a citation for texting while driving.

“Please use this as a self reminder, or to show your family & friends,” Berlin Police posted. “The text, email, Facebook, Snapchat Message can wait – it is not worth your life or the life of another person.”

