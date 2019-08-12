WINTHROP (CBS) – A Winthrop ferry that has proven to be a headache for some residents is back in service.
Winthrop dedicated the Valkyrie in 2016, after buying the vessel for more than one million dollars, with the help of federal and state money. But service has been spotty since.
The town first suspended service in mid-June, telling residents it did not have the staffing to run the ferry. Days later, it said that the engine malfunctioned.
On Monday, a Facebook post indicated that service was back to normal.
“Perfect day for your morning commute. The Winthrop Ferry is back. Complimentary coffee and donuts for this morning’s commuters. Welcome aboard!” the post said.
Over the last several years, Winthrop invested more than $750,000 in taxpayer money to get the town-owned ferry operational.
