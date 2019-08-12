Comments
PROVINCETOWN (CBS) – A family boating trip took an unforgettable turn with a shark sighting that was caught on video.
Mallory Fey told WBZ-TV she was about eight miles off Provincetown on a boat with her aunt, uncle and cousins heading to Plymouth Friday afternoon. That’s when they saw a fin in the water.
“It’s a great white!” someone can be heard saying on video.
They pass right over the shark, which “looked to be the size of our 20-foot boat.”
“We were more fascinated than afraid,” Fey said. “It felt like Animal Planet in real life!”
While this encounter took place well off shore, shark sightings have frequently forced swimmers out of the water at Massachusetts beaches this summer.
