BOSTON (CBS) — With the Red Sox meandering their way through the 2019 season, it’s starting to feel like the time has already come to look ahead to next year.

Fortunately for those in that camp, “next year” will come as early as ever.

The Red Sox and MLB announced Monday that Boston will open the 2020 season on March 26, along with the other 29 teams in MLB. Boston will open the 2020 campaign with a four-game set in Toronto, beginning on Thursday, March 26.

After a three-game set in Baltimore, the Red Sox will open up their home schedule by welcoming the Chicago White Sox to Fenway Park on Thursday, April 2.

Boston’s first trip to the Bronx will come on May 8, while the Yankees won’t be visiting Fenway until June 12-14.

National League visitors to Fenway will include the Milwaukee Brewers (June 5-7), Atlanta Braves (June 16-17), St. Louis Cardinals (June 26-28), and Cincinnati Reds (Aug. 18-19). The Red Sox will be visiting the NL ballparks of the Braves (May 12-13), Cubs (June 19-21), Pirates (July 3-5), and Reds (Sept. 15-16).

The trip to Wrigley Field in June will be Boston’s first trip there since 2012.

The Red Sox will host the Cleveland Indians for the annual Patriots Day matinee.

As was announced last week, the Red Sox will also partake in MLB’s Little League Classic on Sunday, Aug. 23, against Baltimore, in Williamsport, Pa.