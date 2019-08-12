PLYMOUTH (CBS) – Beaches in Plymouth had to be closed Monday after a shark sighting.
The Plymouth harbormaster tweeted at 3:30 p.m. that a fisherman was reeling in a catch just east of Brown’s Bank when the great white breached and took the fish off the line.
@Plymouth_Harbor crew received a report of a confirmed White shark sighting just East of Brown's Bank in Plymouth. Fishermen was reeling in a fish and the shark breached taking the fish off the line. Plymouth Beachs are flying red flags and are closed swimming.
— PlymouthHarbormaster (@Plymouth_Harbor) August 12, 2019
Red flags went up on the beaches to advise swimmers to stay out of the water.
On Friday, boaters on the way to Plymouth from Provincetown had a close encounter with a shark about eight miles off shore.
