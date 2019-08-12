Filed Under:Plymouth News, Sharks


PLYMOUTH (CBS) – Beaches in Plymouth had to be closed Monday after a shark sighting.

The Plymouth harbormaster tweeted at 3:30 p.m. that a fisherman was reeling in a catch just east of Brown’s Bank when the great white breached and took the fish off the line.

Red flags went up on the beaches to advise swimmers to stay out of the water.

On Friday, boaters on the way to Plymouth from Provincetown had a close encounter with a shark about eight miles off shore.

