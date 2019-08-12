Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The MBTA is considering a major move to speed up repairs – weekend shutdowns that could impact thousands of riders.
The MBTA has been facing intense pressure to speed up repairs to its aging system. T officials say the short-term hassle of proposed weekend shutdowns is a trade-off for more quickly addressing the problem.
According to the Boston Globe, the unprecedented T construction project would shut down core sections of the red and orange lines, plus green line branches.
Part of the system would be shut down every weekend from September 7 through the end of the year, except over Thanksgiving.
MBTA officials will present the plan to the fiscal and management control board at a T board meeting on Monday.
