BOSTON (CBS) — A Silver Line bus driver was punched multiple times by a rider Friday night, Transit Police said.
Garcia Lewis, 43, of Mattapan allegedly became mad when “the operator did not stop the bus after he hit the stop button. The operator attempted to explain he cannot stop the bus where he wanted” but Lewis began to punch the driver in the face, police said.
He allegedly did so about “10 to 12 times.”
Police responded to the MBTA’s Tufts Medical Center stop around 10:20 p.m. and found Lewis still sitting on the bus. The bus driver pointed him out to police and he was arrested.
The driver was then taken to a local hospital for his facial injuries.
