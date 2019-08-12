



NEW YORK (CBS) – Fans of “Friends” have a chance to watch Rachel, Ross, Joey, Monica, Chandler and Phoebe on the big screen this fall.

The popular TV comedy is turning 25 and will celebrate with an event called “Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary.” Twelve fan-favorite episodes will play at more than 1,000 movie theaters across the United States on three nights – Sept. 23, Sept. 28 and Oct. 2.

Could we BE any more excited? Friends is coming to the big screen this fall for a special 25th anniversary event! Tix on sale August 16:https://t.co/ufcaVwKeuvhttps://t.co/RAXvnoG4z7 — Fathom Events (@fathomevents) August 12, 2019

A list of screening locations will be released when tickets go on sale Friday, and a spokeswoman for entertainment company Fathom Events said it’s anticipated that there will be participating theaters in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

All of the episodes being shown have been remastered in 4K and there will also be exclusive interviews and never-before-seen content.

Here’s the event schedule:

Night One: Pilot – ReDo, The One With The Black Out, The One With The Birth, The One Where Ross Finds Out.

Night Two: The One With The Prom Video, The One Where No One’s Ready, The One With The Morning After, The One With The Embryos

Night Three: The One With Chandler In A Box, The One With Ross’s Wedding – Part 2, The One Where Everyone Finds Out, The One Where Ross Got High.

More information can be found here.