EVERETT (CBS) – Two people were arrested and another will be summonsed to court after a series of fights at Encore Boston Harbor early Monday morning.
The fights broke out around 2 a.m. as a large crowd exited the nightclub at closing time.
Shani Mohamed Abo, 29, of Everett was arrested and charged with assault, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. State Police said Abo ”became uncooperative and combative with a club security officer and responding police officers.”
Around 2:15 a.m., a second fight broke out in the hotel’s main lobby. Police said Herby Charmant, 25, of Lynn, got in a verbal altercation with two women. He allegedly pushed one of them, grabbed her cell phone and threw it across the lobby.
Charmant also allegedly touched one of the women inappropriately, police said. He was arrested and charged with indecent assault and battery, assault and battery, lewd and lascivious behavior, and disorderly conduct.
Less than 10 minutes later, a third fight broke out on the gaming floor. A Lynn man will be summonsed to court for assault and battery.
While police were escorting several patrons off the property, troopers noticed a 32-year-old Lynn man who was “highly intoxicated and continually yelling.” He was taken into protective custody.
