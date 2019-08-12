DUXBURY (CBS) — A 72-year-old man who was found face down in the water near Duxbury has died, the District Attorney said Monday afternoon. Two kayakers found the man off Shipyard Lane Beach hours earlier.
With the help of a paddleboarder, the kayakers pulled the man to shore where the three took turns performing CPR, police said.
The man may have had a medical emergency.
Police Chief Steve McDonald said, “There were quite a few bystanders that were very valuable in doing the rescue assistance on this gentleman. Paddleboarders, kayakers, it was a really good community effort to get this person to shore.”
Horrified beachgoers and families watched as EMTs took the man to a hospital.
“It’s a very safe beach,” Cheryl Gleason of Duxbury said. “They just love it because of that, they can swim out to the little platform and jump in and I mean, I’ve never thought twice about it.”
McDonald praised those who did their best to save the man. “There’s just so many, so many circumstances where you see people that just jump in and rescue without any due regard for their own safety.”
You must log in to post a comment.