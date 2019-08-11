  • WBZ TV

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (CBS/AP) — Officials say no one was hurt when a single-engine plane made an emergency landing in a cornfield in western Massachusetts.

Northampton Police said the aircraft reported engine trouble Sunday morning and attempted to land on the runway at Northampton Airport.

An airplane made an emergency landing in a Northampton corn field. (Image Credit: Northampton Police)

The small plane went off the end of the runway and wound up in the adjacent cornfield.

It wasn’t immediately known how many people were aboard but all were able to get off without injury. Officials say the aircraft sustained minor damage.

