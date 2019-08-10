RUTLAND (CBS) — A Worcester man was killed after his car hit a Rutland K9 Police cruiser head-on Friday evening, the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office said.
Kevin St. Peters, 63, had allegedly just driven away from a traffic stop in Paxton. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rutland Police Officer Matthew Fenuccio and Paxton Police Officer Edward Santiago were both hurt in the crash but their injuries are non-life-threatening. K9 Cooney was not injured.
Police attempted to pull St. Peters’s Ford Fusion over for erratic driving on Route 122 around 6 p.m., according to the D.A. Rutland and Paxton police were both responding.
“It is reported that the Ford Fusion, driven by Mr. St. Peters, crossed the double center line into the southbound lane, struck the Rutland cruiser and careened off into the woods. The Paxton cruiser in an attempt to avoid the crash veered off and rolled over,” said a statement from the D.A.
The crash will be further investigated by Rutland Police, State Police, and the D.A.’s Office.
