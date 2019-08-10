



LYNN (CBS) – Twenty-two-year-old Andrew Belliveau, of Lynn, has convinced the Patriots’ Julian Edelman to take a pie in the face.

At first glance, Belliveau looks healthy, but he has been battling a rare and chronic illness – gastroparesis. Those who suffer from it cannot eat, digest or absorb nutrients.

So Belliveau created the Gastroparesis Pie Face Challenge to raise money for the Gastroparesis Patient Association for Cures and Treatments. Then, he challenged Julian Edelman.

So Edelman took a pie to the face to help find a cure, and he has invited other athletes to smash their faces, too.

“I mean I was left speechless and I was jumping up and down and just celebrating. Just to see that he took time out of his day and thought about me and the cause, you know? It truly shows how much of a heart he has.”

Belliveau was diagnosed with the disease at 10.

“No one understands it. You’re kind of by yourself,” he said. “For me, I had constant nausea and vomited about 10-15 times a day.”

Since there is no cure for gastroparesis, Belliveau hopes others will take a pie to the face for a good cause.

Edelman challenged Tom Brady, Baker Mayfield and Danny Amendola to take a pie to the face.

“With the athletes and what they’ve overcome and stuff, it gives me the inspiration to keep going, keep fighting,” Belliveau said.