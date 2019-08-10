Comments
PEABODY (CBS) – Police are investigating how a child brought a loaded gun to daycare in his backpack Friday morning.
Peabody Police received a call from Little Sprouts Early Education and Child Care on 71st Avenue to report that staff found a handgun inside a child’s backpack.
Police said the Smith and Wesson gun was loaded and the safety catch was on. The gun was owned by the child’s father, who was licensed in a neighboring town. Police took possession of the gun.
Peabody Police notified the Department of Children and Families and said that charges would be filed with Peabody District Court, but didn’t say what the charges would be.
Police did not say how the gun ended up in the backpack.
